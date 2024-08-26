ERA Shares Activity Update and Financial Caution

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. (ERA) has released a summary presentation outlining the company’s activities, but not intended as investment advice or an offer. The presentation, which should be read in conjunction with ERA’s latest financial report, emphasizes that any investment decision should not solely rely on this information, as it includes forward-looking statements with inherent risks and uncertainties. ERA is currently income-less post-uranium oxide processing and depends on third-party funding for its rehabilitation obligations.

