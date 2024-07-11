ERA Ltd. Director Sells Shares, Adjusts Portfolio

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

In a recent update, Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. disclosed a change in Director Rosemary Fagen’s interests, revealing an on-market sale of 3,250 Rio Tinto Limited shares at $121.88 each. This transaction has adjusted Fagen’s direct holdings to 27,430 RT shares, alongside various rights and indirect holdings through trusts and nominee accounts. The notice emphasizes the transparency of director dealings to the market and the subsequent shift in their investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:ERA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.