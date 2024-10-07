ERA Entitlement Offer Delayed Amidst Takeover Review

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. (ERA) has announced a delay in the timeline of its $880 million entitlement offer, following a Takeovers Panel review application by Zentree Investments and Packer & Co. The Independent Board Committee will release a revised schedule after the review outcome, maintaining its commitment to keeping shareholders informed. The company, a major uranium producer until 2021, is now focused on sustainable rehabilitation of its former mine assets.

