EQVA ASA Exhibits Strong H1 Growth, Optimistic 2024 Outlook

EQVA ASA reported a strong first half of 2024, with a 53% revenue increase to NOK 509 million and a significant improvement in EBITDA to NOK 62 million, up from NOK 19 million in the previous year. The Products, Solutions & Renewables segment, led by BKS Group, saw a revenue growth of 44%, with EBITDA up 79%, contributing to the overall positive performance. Despite market challenges, the company has raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to between NOK 750-850 million and increased EBITDA margin expectations to 6-8%, signaling confidence in continued growth and shareholder value.

