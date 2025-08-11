Equity Metals Unveils Promising Assay Results from Silver Queen Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Equity Metals ( (TSE:EQTY) ) has shared an update.

Equity Metals Corporation has reported initial assay results from its 2025 drilling program at the Silver Queen property in British Columbia, revealing promising mineralization extensions. The results show significant silver equivalent grades, confirming the continuity of the No. 3 Vein and its potential for resource expansion. The ongoing drilling program aims to further delineate these resources, with plans for a Mineral Resource update later in the year, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EQTY) stock is a Buy with a C$0.39 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Equity Metals stock, see the TSE:EQTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EQTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EQTY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 42 reflects significant financial challenges due to lack of revenue and increasing losses, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical indicators are neutral to bearish, valuation remains weak due to negative earnings. However, positive corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, slightly boosting the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:EQTY stock, click here.

More about Equity Metals

Equity Metals Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Silver Queen Au-Ag project located in British Columbia, which is known for its significant silver and gold deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 404,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.1M

For detailed information about EQTY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue