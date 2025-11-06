Equitable Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Equitable Holdings, Inc. ( (EQH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Equitable Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a prominent financial services holding company that operates in the retirement, asset management, and wealth management sectors, with a significant presence through its subsidiaries Equitable, AllianceBernstein, and Equitable Advisors. The company manages over $1 trillion in assets and serves more than 5 million clients globally.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Equitable Holdings reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, primarily due to a one-time impact from a life reinsurance transaction. However, the company achieved non-GAAP operating earnings of $455 million, with adjusted earnings reaching $510 million. The firm also highlighted strong net inflows across its retirement, wealth management, and asset management segments.

Key financial metrics included $1.1 billion in retirement net inflows and $2.2 billion in wealth management advisory net inflows. Asset management saw net inflows of $1.7 billion, excluding the reinsurance transaction impact. The company deployed $1.5 billion in capital for shareholder value enhancement, including significant buybacks, debt repayment, and growth investments. Additionally, Equitable Holdings announced the acquisition of Stifel Independent Advisors, expanding its wealth management capabilities.

Despite the reported net loss, Equitable Holdings remains optimistic about its future, with management expressing confidence in achieving its 2027 financial targets. The company’s integrated business model and strategic capital deployment are expected to support long-term growth in its core sectors.

