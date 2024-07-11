Equinox Resources Rectifies Option Price Error

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has issued an Addendum correcting the exercise price for the ESA Group 2 Options from $0.05 to $0.50, as originally announced on May 27, 2024. Shareholders are urged to review the materials and vote prior to the General Meeting on July 29, 2024, either online, by proxy, or in person at the Parmelia Hilton Hotel in Perth. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in the upcoming poll-based voting process and encourages electronic communication for efficiency and environmental benefits.

