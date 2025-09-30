Equinox Resources’ Judicial Review for Hamersley Project Adjourned

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Equinox Resources Limited ( (AU:EQN) ).

Equinox Resources Limited has announced an update regarding the judicial review proceedings for the Hamersley Iron Ore Project. The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to 17 October 2025 to allow for the submission of additional evidence concerning the mapping information and boundary data used in the Committee’s decision. This adjournment could impact the project’s timeline and stakeholder expectations, as the company seeks to clarify the boundaries and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Equinox Resources Limited is a company in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s key project is the Hamersley Iron Ore Project, which is central to its operations.

