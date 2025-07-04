Equinox Resources Issues New Shares to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Equinox Resources Limited ( (AU:EQN) ) has provided an announcement.

Equinox Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 616,448 fully paid ordinary shares as part of tranche 2 of a placement approved by shareholders. This move is in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed adherence to relevant legal provisions, ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance. The issuance aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Equinox Resources Limited

Equinox Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the issuance and management of shares as part of its financial operations. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker EQN.

Average Trading Volume: 368,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.31M

