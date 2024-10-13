Equinox Resources Hits High Recovery Rates at Campo Grande

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited reports promising results from its Campo Grande Rare Earth Project in Brazil, with leaching tests confirming the presence of high-value rare earth ionic adsorption clays and recoveries reaching up to 80% for total rare earth oxides. Notably, magnetic rare earth oxides such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Dysprosium, and Terbium have shown recovery rates up to 91%, indicating significant potential for the project’s expansion and production. The company’s ongoing drilling across high-priority targets seeks to further explore and capitalize on this potential, positioning Equinox as an emerging player in the resource industry.

