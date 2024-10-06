Equinox Resources Announces Securities Cessation

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 300,000 performance rights and 6,871,233 options, which have lapsed or expired without exercise or conversion as of mid-July and early October 2024. The cessation comes as a result of unmet conditions and the expiry of options, signaling changes in the company’s capital structure that could be of interest to investors.

