Equinox Gold Boosts Production at Greenstone Mine

Equinox Gold has made significant strides at its Greenstone Gold Mine in Ontario, with gold production reaching 42,500 ounces in Q3, marking a 162% increase from the previous quarter. The company remains committed to ramping up operations, aiming for a production target of 110,000 to 130,000 ounces throughout 2024. This growth is driven by increased mining rates and enhanced processing capabilities, positioning Greenstone as a key asset in Equinox’s portfolio.

