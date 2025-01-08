Equinox Gold Achieves Record Gold Production in 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Equinox Gold ( (TSE:EQX) ) has issued an update.

Equinox Gold announced record gold production figures for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, with 213,960 ounces and 621,870 ounces, respectively. The company achieved significant milestones at its Greenstone mine, consolidating full ownership and commencing commercial production. This boost in production, alongside financial strategies such as reducing debt by $180 million, positions Equinox Gold for continued growth in 2025.

More about Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a company in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. It operates several mines and has a strong market presence with a focus on increasing its gold production capacities.

YTD Price Performance: -0.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,382,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.31B

