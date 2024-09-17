Equinor ASA Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has announced a share buyback program to acquire up to 16.8 million shares for stock-based incentive plans, running from February 2024 to January 2025, with a budget of NOK 1.156 billion. On August 15, 2024, Equinor purchased 473,766 shares at an average price of NOK 297.6148 per share. Following recent transactions, Equinor owns 1.20% of its own shares, aimed at employee incentives and capital reduction.

