Equinor ASA Initiates Major Share Buyback Program

Equinor ASA has launched a share repurchase program aimed at acquiring up to 16.8 million shares for a total of NOK 1.156 billion, primarily to fuel their employee and management incentive programs. As of July 15, 2024, the company has purchased 486,905 shares at an average price of NOK 289.5838 each. Following these transactions, Equinor ASA holds 0.93% of its own shares, including those from previous repurchase programs.

