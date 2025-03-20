Equinor ASA Fined for Market Manipulation in Gas Sector

Equinor ASA ( (GB:0M2Z) ) has shared an update.

Equinor ASA, along with Danske Commodities A/S, has been fined by the Commission de régulation de l’énergie for market manipulation in the wholesale natural gas market between France and Spain during 2019 and 2020. Equinor faces a penalty of four million euros, which highlights regulatory scrutiny and potential impacts on its market reputation.

More about Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a major player in the energy industry, primarily involved in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. The company focuses on providing energy solutions and has a significant presence in the global energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.13%

Average Trading Volume: 653,239

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK720.7B

