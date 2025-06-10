Equinor ASA Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Equinor ASA ( (GB:0M2Z) ) is now available.

Equinor ASA has executed a significant share buyback program, purchasing 2,256,000 shares between June 2 and June 6, 2025, at an average price of NOK 245.7511 per share. This buyback is part of a larger tranche announced in April 2025, and after these transactions, Equinor holds 3.30% of its share capital, indicating a strategic move to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a leading energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. The company is focused on transitioning to renewable energy sources and operates globally, with a significant presence in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Average Trading Volume: 3,149,974

Current Market Cap: NOK673.8B

