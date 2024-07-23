Equinor ASA Completes Share Buy-Back Programme

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has concluded the second tranche of its 2024 share buy-back programme, purchasing a total of 18,805,579 shares at an average price of NOK 298.0955 per share, amounting to a total of NOK 5,605,858,295.48. Following these transactions, the company holds 0.95% of its own shares, which equates to 26,482,551 shares including those under the share savings programme. The completion of this tranche reflects Equinor ASA’s ongoing capital distribution strategy.

