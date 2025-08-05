Equinor ASA Advances 2025 Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Equinor ASA ( (GB:0M2Z) ) has shared an announcement.

Equinor ASA has completed a significant tranche of its 2025 share buy-back program, purchasing 1,249,021 shares at an average price of NOK 266.0716. This move, part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, results in Equinor owning 1.07% of its share capital, reflecting its commitment to optimizing capital structure and returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0M2Z) stock is a Hold with a NOK270.00 price target.

More about Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a leading energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates globally, with a strong focus on sustainability and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 2,980,099

Current Market Cap: NOK663.1B



