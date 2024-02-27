Equinix Launches Incentive Plan Focused on Performance and Sustainability

Equinix (EQIX) just unveiled an update.

Equinix, Inc. has initiated the 2024 Annual Incentive Plan, which offers fully vested restricted stock units as bonuses to eligible employees, including executives, based on the company’s performance. The plan emphasizes revenue and adjusted funds from operations per share, with a strategic modifier that considers digital services and environmental and social goals. The incentive structure is designed to boost cash retention for investments and align executive rewards with shareholder interests, with the potential to adjust the payout based on the achievement of specific company and strategic objectives.

