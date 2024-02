Equifax (EFX) has released an update.

Bryson R. Koehler, a high-ranking executive at Equifax Inc., has decided to leave his diverse roles at the company by March 1, 2024, to seek new opportunities. In the interim, Jamil Farshchi will expand his responsibilities to cover the Chief Technology Officer position alongside his current role as Chief Information Security Officer.

