Equatorial S.A. Acquires 15% Stake in SABESP

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Companhia De Saneamento ( (SBS) ) has provided an announcement.

On December 20, 2024, SABESP announced that Equatorial S.A. has increased its stake in the company by acquiring 102,526,480 common shares, representing 15% of the total. This acquisition reflects strategic interest and investment in SABESP, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder dynamics.

More about Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, commonly known as SABESP, operates in the basic sanitation industry in Brazil. The company provides water and sewage services primarily in the State of São Paulo, focusing on improving public health through efficient sanitation solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 12.08%

Average Trading Volume: 838,895

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.03B

For a thorough assessment of SBS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.