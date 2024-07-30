Equatorial Resources Advances Iron Project and Arbitration

Equatorial Resources Limited (AU:EQX) has released an update.

Equatorial Resources Limited reported promising results from its Nimba Alliance Iron Ore Project in Guinea, with high-grade iron mineralisation confirmed at the D1 Target and plans for a maiden drill program. The company remains financially robust with $13.8 million in cash to advance its projects while also pursuing an international arbitration case against the Republic of Congo, with final hearings set for March 2025. Equatorial’s project is strategically located near significant transport solutions, boosting its potential for development.

