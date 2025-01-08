Equals Group Shareholders Approve Cash Acquisition by Alakazam Holdings

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Equals Group Plc ( (GB:EQLS) ) has provided an announcement.

Equals Group Plc, a provider of financial services, has announced that its shareholders have approved a recommended cash acquisition by Alakazam Holdings BidCo Limited, a company indirectly owned by a consortium including the TowerBrook Funds, J.C. Flowers Funds, and Railsr Shareholders. The acquisition, which will be executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, has satisfied key shareholder resolutions, moving the transaction forward subject to remaining regulatory approvals.

More about Equals Group Plc

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 1,714,744

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £258M

