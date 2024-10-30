Equals Group Plc Considers Enhanced Buyout Proposal

Equals Group Plc (GB:EQLS) has released an update.

Equals Group Plc has received an improved proposal from a consortium including Embedded Finance Limited, TowerBrook Capital Partners, and JC Flowers for a potential all-cash offer of 135 pence per share, plus a special dividend. The company announced that due diligence is complete, and the deadline for a firm offer decision has been extended to November 20, 2024. The outcome remains uncertain as the consortium reserves the right to make an offer on different terms.

