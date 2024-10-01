EQT Holdings Director Increases Shareholdings

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Michael Joseph O’Brien, with an increase in both direct and indirect share ownership following his participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. As of September 25, 2024, O’Brien’s direct share count rose to 40,980 while his indirect holdings, which include shares held by his family trust and his spouse, grew to a total of 113,352 shares plus 39,088 share entitlements, all valued at $29.062817 each.

For further insights into AU:EQT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.