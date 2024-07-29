EQ Resources Strikes High-Grade Tungsten at Mt Carbine

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced promising high-grade drilling results at their Mt Carbine mining site, with significant tungsten intersections indicating a strong mineral presence at the main ore level. With a total of 1,437 meters drilled, results show notable consistency across the veins, bolstering confidence in the potential of underground vein mining. The company’s CEO expressed optimism for the future as these results align well with the planned Pit II design and indicate substantial targets for mining operations.

