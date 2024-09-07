EQ Resources Hits Record Tungsten Production

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited, a global tungsten producer, has reported record tungsten concentrate production in August 2024 at its Mt Carbine and Barruecopardo operations, marking a 31% increase in output compared to Q4FY2024. This surge in productivity is attributed to equipment and process upgrades, including the TOMRA XRT Ore Sorter and enhanced recovery at the Gravity Plant. CEO Kevin MacNeill expressed confidence in future production improvements and the company’s strategic role in supplying critical minerals.

