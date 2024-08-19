EQ Resources Corrects Director’s Holdings Disclosure

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has corrected previous typographical and formatting errors in the disclosures of director Richard Morrow’s securities holdings, with no change to the total number of shares held. The company has reviewed its directors’ trading notifications procedures and is confident in its compliance with relevant listing rules. EQ Resources is a tungsten mining leader, focusing on sustainable practices and expanding its assets in Australia and Spain, while also exploring gold in New South Wales.

