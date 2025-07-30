EPWK Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EPWK Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (EPWK) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, EPWK Holdings Ltd. received three deficiency letters from Nasdaq, indicating non-compliance with certain listing requirements, including minimum bid price and market value thresholds. The company has until January 19, 2026, to address these issues, which do not immediately affect the trading of its shares. EPWK Holdings intends to actively monitor its market value and bid price to regain compliance within the given timeframe.

More about EPWK Holdings Ltd. Class A

EPWK Holdings Ltd. is a company that connects businesses with outstanding talent through an innovative and efficient integrated crowdsourcing platform. It provides creative transaction services for small and medium-sized enterprises and suppliers. The company operates through its subsidiaries and contractual arrangements in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,503,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Find detailed analytics on EPWK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue