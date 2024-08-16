Epwin Group Plc Executes Share Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a leading UK manufacturer of building products, has recently bought back 7,667 of its own shares at a volume weighted average price of 87.27 pence per share for cancellation, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. This buyback will result in the reduction of the total number of voting rights in the company to 140,321,947. The share repurchase program, initially announced in November 2023 and extended in April 2024, is being executed through Shore Capital.

