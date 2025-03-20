Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Epwin Group plc ( (GB:EPWN) ) just unveiled an update.

Epwin Group Plc has executed a share repurchase, buying back 25,000 ordinary shares at a price of 88.5 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This move, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, will result in the cancellation of these shares, leaving the company with a total of 136,523,395 shares in issue, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

Epwin Group Plc is a leading UK-based manufacturer specializing in energy-efficient and low-maintenance building products. The company holds significant market shares in the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI), new build, and social housing sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -10.88%

Average Trading Volume: 117,665

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £117.4M

