Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group Plc has actively bought back 35,000 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 104.5 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. The shares acquired will be cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of voting rights in the company to 139,589,899. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and signals confidence in its financial stability.

