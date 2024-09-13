Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a UK leader in manufacturing energy-efficient building products, has reported the repurchase of 93,000 of its own ordinary shares at 99.7 pence each, as part of an ongoing share repurchase programme. The shares acquired on September 13, 2024, will be cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of voting rights to 140,052,748. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage capital and deliver shareholder value.

