Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a leading UK manufacturer of energy-efficient building products, has reported the purchase of 40,000 of its own Ordinary Shares at a price of 87.40 pence per share, with the intention of canceling them, thereby reducing the total number of shares and voting rights to 141,360,760. This move comes as a part of the company’s share repurchase programme, which was previously announced and recently extended. Following the cancellation, Epwin has affirmed that it will not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

For further insights into GB:EPWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.