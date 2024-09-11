Epwin Group Announces Share Buyback Extension

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a leading UK manufacturer of energy-efficient building products, has announced an extension to its share buyback program, aiming to repurchase an additional 5 million shares. The program, conducted by Shore Capital on a non-discretionary basis, is set to continue until no later than 31 May 2025, with the repurchased shares slated for cancellation to reduce share capital. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to shareholders and manage its capital structure effectively.

