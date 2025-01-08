Epwin Group Advances Share Repurchase Initiative

Stay Ahead of the Market:
An update from Epwin Group plc ( (GB:EPWN) ) is now available.
Epwin Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 22,947 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction affects the company’s share capital, reducing it to 137,739,969 ordinary shares, which impacts shareholders’ calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
More about Epwin Group plc
Epwin Group Plc is a leading UK-based manufacturer of energy-efficient and low-maintenance building products. The company holds significant market shares in the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), new build, and social housing sectors.
YTD Price Performance: 0.52%
Average Trading Volume: 169,879
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £135M
