EP&T Global Secures Lucrative UK Contract with FirstGroup

EP&T Global Ltd. has secured a new annual contract valued at over A$500,000 with FirstGroup Plc to reinstate its energy monitoring technology across more than 200 sites in the UK. This move opens significant market opportunities for EP&T in the bus and rail sectors, leveraging their EDGE Industrial technology to optimize energy usage and reduce carbon emissions. The company aims to expand its services further within the UK’s extensive rail and bus network.

