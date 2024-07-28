EP&T Global Ltd. Achieves Strong Cash Flow Growth

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. reported a 26% increase in customer cash receipts year-over-year, reaching $15.3 million, and a substantial improvement in net operating cash flow by over 95%, achieving near breakeven in FY24. The company anticipates maintaining cash flow positivity into FY25, underpinned by strong financial management and new contract wins. Despite a delayed $0.5 million payment from a major customer, which is now expected in Q1 FY25, EP&T Global ended the quarter with $1.4 million in cash on hand.

For further insights into AU:EPX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.