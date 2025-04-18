Epsium Enterprise Limited Completes Over-Allotment Option in IPO

Epsium Enterprise Limited ( (EPSM) ) just unveiled an update.

Epsium Enterprise Limited, a company involved in an initial public offering, recently completed a significant financial transaction. On April 16, 2025, the underwriter exercised an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 187,500 ordinary shares, resulting in $682,500 in net proceeds for the company after expenses. This event, which closed on April 17, 2025, marks a successful expansion of their capital base, potentially enhancing their market positioning and providing additional resources for future growth.

More about Epsium Enterprise Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.71%

Average Trading Volume: 359,397

