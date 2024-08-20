Epsilon Healthcare Appoints New Secretary

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (AU:EPN) has released an update.

Epsilon Healthcare Limited has announced the immediate appointment of Mr. Richard Legge as Company Secretary, leveraging his extensive experience in audit and assurance to support the company’s development and compliance with ASX regulations. The board expresses its gratitude to outgoing secretary Mr. Marcelo Mora for his service during challenging times and looks forward to Mr. Legge’s contributions in advancing the company’s objectives.

