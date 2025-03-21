Epsilon Energy Reports Mixed 2024 Financial Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. ( (EPSN) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Epsilon Energy Ltd. presented to its investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American company specializing in the production and gathering of natural gas and oil, with operations spanning Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The company is known for its strategic investments in diverse energy assets.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a challenging year in the natural gas market. Despite these challenges, the company demonstrated resilience by maintaining steady revenues and strategic investments in key assets.

Key financial metrics for 2024 showed a mixed performance. The company’s total revenue increased slightly by 3% to $31.5 million, driven by a significant rise in oil and NGL revenues, which offset a decline in gas and midstream revenues. Epsilon’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% to $17.6 million, reflecting the impact of lower gas prices and production curtailments. However, the company successfully increased its proved reserves by 20% through strategic acquisitions and development activities, particularly in Texas.

Epsilon’s strategic initiatives included continued investment in Texas assets, resulting in seven gross producing wells and a promising joint venture in Alberta. The company also returned $7.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Epsilon Energy Ltd. is poised for a strong 2025, with expectations of material growth in production and cash flows. The company plans to capitalize on improved gas prices and increased production volumes, supported by its robust liquidity position and strategic asset development.

