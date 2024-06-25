eprint Group Maintains Revenue, Trims Losses

eprint Group Ltd. (HK:1884) has released an update.

eprint Group Limited reported stable revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, at around HK$316 million, closely mirroring the previous year’s figures. Despite the steady revenue, the company experienced a slight decline in gross profit margin and a reduced loss attributable to equity holders by approximately HK$3.4 million compared to the previous year. Moreover, the group’s cash reserves dipped by HK$25 million due to property acquisitions, leading to a decision not to issue a final dividend for the year.

