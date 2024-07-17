eprint Group Ltd. Schedules AGM for Key Resolutions

eprint Group Ltd. (HK:1884) has released an update.

eprint Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 21 August 2024, where audited financial statements will be presented, and key resolutions will include the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. Shareholders will also consider authorizing the Board to issue new shares and set remuneration for directors and the auditor. The meeting will address corporate actions including the potential allotment of shares, subject to legal and regulatory guidelines.

