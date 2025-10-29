EPR Properties Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EPR Properties ( (EPR) ) has issued an update.

EPR Properties reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showing a 1% increase in total revenue to $182.3 million and a significant 49.1% rise in net income available to common shareholders compared to the previous year. The company executed $54.5 million in investment spending during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $140.8 million, and committed an additional $100 million for future experiential projects. EPR Properties also updated its 2025 guidance, increasing the FFOAA per diluted common share and narrowing its investment spending range, reflecting confidence in its portfolio’s stability and future growth potential.

Spark’s Take on EPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EPR is a Outperform.

EPR Properties demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, contributing significantly to the overall score. The attractive dividend yield also supports the valuation. However, technical analysis indicates potential short-term weakness, and the high P/E ratio suggests caution. Addressing debt levels and operational challenges could further enhance the stock’s appeal.

More about EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in experiential and educational properties. The company’s portfolio includes theatre properties, eat & play venues, attractions, ski properties, experiential lodging, fitness & wellness centers, gaming, cultural properties, early childhood education centers, and private schools. EPR Properties focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through strategic investments and maintaining a strong liquidity position.

Average Trading Volume: 950,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4B

