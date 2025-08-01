Epizyme Inc. Advances in Follicular Lymphoma Treatment with Tazemetostat Study

Epizyme Inc ((EPZM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Epizyme Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Symphony-1’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Tazemetostat in combination with Lenalidomide and Rituximab versus a placebo in adults with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. This study aims to determine how long patients can live without their disease worsening and to establish a recommended dosage for future phases.

The study tests Tazemetostat, an experimental drug, combined with Lenalidomide and Rituximab. This combination aims to improve treatment outcomes for patients with follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that is challenging to treat once it relapses or becomes refractory.

The study is designed as a three-stage, randomized, double-blind trial with a primary focus on treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either the drug combination or a placebo. The study employs a quadruple masking approach to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on June 11, 2020, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be announced, but the last update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

This clinical trial update could potentially influence Epizyme Inc.’s stock performance, as positive outcomes might boost investor confidence and market value. Given the competitive landscape in cancer treatment, successful results could position Epizyme favorably against its peers.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

