EPF Board Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare

The Employees Provident Fund Board of Malaysia has adjusted its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd, involving both acquisition and disposal of shares on October 1, 2024. Following these transactions, the EPF Board now directly holds a total of 896,130,112 ordinary shares, representing a 10.172% ownership in IHH Healthcare. The transactions were formally announced to the public on October 4, 2024.

