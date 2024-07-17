EPF Board Modifies Stake in IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board has adjusted its stake in IHH Healthcare Bhd, resulting in a disposal of 650,600 ordinary shares and an acquisition of 178,100 shares on July 12, 2024. Following these transactions, the Fund’s direct interest remains significant with 987,896,450 shares, equating to an 11.217% shareholding in the healthcare giant. This financial maneuver reflects the Fund’s active management of its investment portfolio in the healthcare sector.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.