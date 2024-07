EPF Board Boosts Stake in IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a significant shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has increased its direct stake in the company by acquiring additional ordinary shares. This transaction, involving a total of 2,257,800 shares, bolsters their direct holdings to 991,723,750 shares, signifying an 11.261% interest in IHH Healthcare Bhd. The acquisitions were registered under Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd on behalf of the EPF Board.

