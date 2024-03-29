EPF Board Adjusts Stake in IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

The Employees Provident Fund Board, a substantial shareholder in IHH Healthcare Bhd, has disposed of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, resulting in a direct interest of 11.016%. The transaction was conducted through Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd, with the total number of shares held after the change amounting to 970,143,600. This move could indicate significant portfolio adjustments by one of Malaysia’s major institutional investors.

